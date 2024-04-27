Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $138.00 at UBS Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of APH opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,250,181,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,212,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

