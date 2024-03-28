High Note Wealth LLC Has $9.20 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,181 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 3.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.85% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,681,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 530,227 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 508,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,466,000.

FLTR stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

