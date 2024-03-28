Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.