IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.