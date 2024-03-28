IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 227,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,112 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 360,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IEFA stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.