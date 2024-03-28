IFG Advisory LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,417,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after buying an additional 593,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 369,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after buying an additional 159,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $11,978,000.

CLTL opened at $105.46 on Thursday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

