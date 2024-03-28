IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $174.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $175.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

