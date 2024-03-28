iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 826.9% in March

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 826.9% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

