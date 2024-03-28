Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 1,900 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00.

Mehmet Yilmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE:ELD opened at C$18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.54. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 EPS for the current year.

ELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

