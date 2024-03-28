S.A. Mason LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

