TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 351.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,967. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $131.97 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

