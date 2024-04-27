GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells $136,730.65 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19.

GameStop stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.30 and a beta of -0.45.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

