Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 25.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

