Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,990 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,254 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,354 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,933 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. raised its position in Vista Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,678,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the third quarter worth $6,932,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $43.04 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIST

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.