DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $138.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

