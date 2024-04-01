Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 74,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Edible Garden Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EDBL opened at $0.32 on Monday. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Edible Garden as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

