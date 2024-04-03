Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as high as C$17.22. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 6,474 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADN shares. Raymond James upgraded Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.79. The company has a market cap of C$293.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7907188 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

