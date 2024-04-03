Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15 – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.24). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.24), with a volume of 7,500 shares.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99. The stock has a market cap of £455.62 million and a PE ratio of 1.69.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
