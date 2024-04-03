Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.31

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.31 and traded as high as C$44.08. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$43.73, with a volume of 122,364 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.79.

Russel Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.31.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.9467655 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

