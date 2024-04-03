Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $502.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

