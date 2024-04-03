Se Totalenergies Acquires 196,964 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A) Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A – Get Free Report) Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CWEN-A opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

