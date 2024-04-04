Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
HIE stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.12.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.