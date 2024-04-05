Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

