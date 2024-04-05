Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
RA opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.