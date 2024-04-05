Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $250.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

NYSE ECL opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.29. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

