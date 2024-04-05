London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.90

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.75 ($0.13). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 254,082 shares traded.

London & Associated Properties Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The company has a market cap of £8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.32.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.