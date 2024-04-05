Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $781.60

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 781.60 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 793 ($9.95). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 792 ($9.94), with a volume of 186,273 shares trading hands.
Law Debenture Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,933.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 781.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 781.90.
Law Debenture Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is currently 11,851.85%.
Law Debenture Company Profile
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.
