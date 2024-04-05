SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $573.15

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.15 and traded as low as $553.10. SMC shares last traded at $571.00, with a volume of 858 shares changing hands.
SMC Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.05.
SMC Company Profile
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
