Straight Path Wealth Management Invests $124,000 in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RCS opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.