WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.