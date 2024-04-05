Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $489,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,760,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,389,096.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,707 shares of company stock worth $25,702,927 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

