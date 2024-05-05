FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Boosted by Roth Capital

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

