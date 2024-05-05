Accuray Incorporated to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Accuray in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Accuray Stock Up 5.2 %

ARAY stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,095,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

