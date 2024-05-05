Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered by Analyst

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $10,991,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter worth $11,020,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

