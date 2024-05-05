Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Forrester Research, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Forrester Research in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FORR stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.70 million, a P/E ratio of 606.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Forrester Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

