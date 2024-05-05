Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Raised by Analyst

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.