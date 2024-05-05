The Allstate Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

