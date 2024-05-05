The Allstate Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.55 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Report on Allstate
Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:ALL opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.