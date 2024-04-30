MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Jeff W. Dick Acquires 1,056 Shares of Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $17,022.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,063.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNSB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.