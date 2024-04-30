Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc acquired 1,100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$83,600.00 ($55,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

