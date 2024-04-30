Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc acquired 1,100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$83,600.00 ($55,000.00).
Locality Planning Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.
Locality Planning Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Locality Planning Energy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Locality Planning Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locality Planning Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.