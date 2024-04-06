Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $186.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $1,847,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.