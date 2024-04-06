Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.94

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.94 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.95). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 232 ($2.91), with a volume of 18,998 shares trading hands.

Palace Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £87.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.76.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,830.19%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

