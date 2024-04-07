Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 388 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average is $168.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

