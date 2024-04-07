Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 498,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

