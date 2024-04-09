Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $239,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

