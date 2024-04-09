Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

