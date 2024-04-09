Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.02.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.82. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

