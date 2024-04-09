HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $670.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.23 and a 200-day moving average of $543.45. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a one year low of $394.26 and a one year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

