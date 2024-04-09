Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

