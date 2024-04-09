Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,872 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

