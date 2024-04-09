Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.81 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $404.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $316.43 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.