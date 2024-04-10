Andrew Everard Martin Smith Purchases 10,299 Shares of Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT) Stock

Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Everard Martin Smith bought 10,299 shares of Guinness VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.03 ($12,644.01).
Guinness VCT Stock Performance
Shares of GVCT opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Guinness VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.66.
